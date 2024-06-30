Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CFO Sells $40,142.44 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,428 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $40,142.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of GETY opened at $3.26 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.29 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Images by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

