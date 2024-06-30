Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 40,908 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 40,908 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $414,398.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,142,993.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hagerty Stock Up 2.9 %

HGTY opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.36 and a beta of 0.78. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty during the first quarter valued at about $3,473,000. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 328,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 50,140 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hagerty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

