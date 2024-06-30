Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CFO Sells 4,079 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $28,267.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at $310,838.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.06 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

