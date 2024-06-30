Insider Selling: Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Insider Sells £25,591.97 in Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) insider Murray Steele sold 54,451 shares of Octopus Apollo VCT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £25,591.97 ($32,464.76).

Murray Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Murray Steele acquired 2,511 shares of Octopus Apollo VCT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £1,230.39 ($1,560.81).

Octopus Apollo VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON:OAP3 opened at GBX 47.10 ($0.60) on Friday. Octopus Apollo VCT has a one year low of GBX 44 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 52 ($0.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £394.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,177.50 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.23.

Octopus Apollo VCT Company Profile

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

