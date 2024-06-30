Insider Selling: Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Major Shareholder Sells $31,600.00 in Stock

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $31,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,243,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,728.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Anderson Wittekind William also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Renovaro alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,671 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $22,006.50.

On Friday, June 14th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $79,000.00.

Renovaro Price Performance

Renovaro stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.44. Renovaro Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.

Institutional Trading of Renovaro

Renovaro ( NASDAQ:RENB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Renovaro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renovaro during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Renovaro by 904.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526,565 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renovaro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renovaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.