Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $57,743,980.80 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.9 %

Snowflake stock opened at $135.09 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.60 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,455,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $171,608,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,747,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

