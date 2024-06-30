Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $2,704,387.58 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,704,387.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,617,068 shares in the company, valued at $385,570,486.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,531,304.42.

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $2,344,852.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $40.15 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

