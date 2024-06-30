Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Sells $133,014.90 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) insider Harald Reinhart sold 7,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,014.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,880.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zai Lab Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $17.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.16. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $32.60.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 116.45%. The company had revenue of $87.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zai Lab

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 679,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after acquiring an additional 140,461 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,394,000 after buying an additional 67,288 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,845,000 after buying an additional 3,413,829 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.