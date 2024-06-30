Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 2,498 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,498 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $78,711.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,025,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,838,976.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Friday, June 21st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 195,292 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $6,171,227.20.

On Monday, June 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 138,319 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $4,361,198.07.

On Monday, April 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $36,314,396.80.

nCino Price Performance

nCino stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.45, a PEG ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.59. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Untitled Investments LP grew its position in shares of nCino by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 891,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in shares of nCino by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 454,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 71,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of nCino by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NCNO

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.