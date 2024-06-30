International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Boosted by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,290,000 after purchasing an additional 365,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after buying an additional 1,919,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,631,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,015,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.95. 4,193,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $131.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

