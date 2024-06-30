International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Waterway Wealth Management LLC

Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 100,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 41.3% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $801,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,295,000 after acquiring an additional 138,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 48.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.95. 4,193,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.57.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.