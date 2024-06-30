Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Short Interest Up 58.5% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,593. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $18.58.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0722 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
