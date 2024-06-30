Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Short Interest Up 58.5% in June

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCTGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,593. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $18.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0722 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCT. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,883.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 976,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 944,242 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $12,317,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,641,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,043,000 after acquiring an additional 663,356 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $8,465,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 759,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 394,038 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.