Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Short Interest Up 58.5% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,593. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $18.58.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0722 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCT. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,883.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 976,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 944,242 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $12,317,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,641,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,043,000 after acquiring an additional 663,356 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $8,465,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 759,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 394,038 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.