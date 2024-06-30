Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the May 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMU. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,791,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 66,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 177,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMU traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,222. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

