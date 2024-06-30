Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,838,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,091,000 after purchasing an additional 220,585 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 611,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 313,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 54,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. 46,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,876. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.