Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is WJ Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

WJ Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,646. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.75. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $200.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

