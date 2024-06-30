Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Richardson Capital Management LLC

Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3,792.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.7% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $479.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,881,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,583,126. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $487.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

