Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Raised by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

RSP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.28. 4,760,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,062,520. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

