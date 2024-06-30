Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.28. 4,760,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,062,520. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
