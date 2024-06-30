Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Purchased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises 1.3% of Breakwater Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Breakwater Capital Group owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $499,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 91.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,934,000 after buying an additional 832,388 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $102.78. The company had a trading volume of 217,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.98.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

