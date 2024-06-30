Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Position Increased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 839,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 2.9% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $50,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $63.54. 765,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,806. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $65.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.