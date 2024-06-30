Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stock Position Raised by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Guidance Capital Inc. owned about 0.34% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3,768.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 205,475 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 97,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 999.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 129,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.90. 463,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,948. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.61 and a 1-year high of $50.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.