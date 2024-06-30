Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires 510 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 505.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after acquiring an additional 317,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $102.19. 6,196,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,668,111. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.26. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

