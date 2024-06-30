Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys 678 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 28,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 46,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.1 %

APO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,003,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,453. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.77 and a twelve month high of $119.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

