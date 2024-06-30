Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $8.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.5% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $182.52. The company had a trading volume of 293,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,642. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.92 and a 200-day moving average of $182.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

