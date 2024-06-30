Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 90,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 61,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,729,000 after buying an additional 45,320 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,822,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,469. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.41.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
