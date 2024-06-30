Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,041,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.28. 3,025,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,417. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average is $77.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

