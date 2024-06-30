Ironwood Financial llc Has $53.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.4% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IVV stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $547.23. 5,968,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.05. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $553.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

