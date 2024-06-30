Ironwood Financial llc Purchases 2,410 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 197.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.63. 3,851,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,593. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $260.65.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.