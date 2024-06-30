Ironwood Financial llc Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,753,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.01. 1,072,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,061. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $380.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

