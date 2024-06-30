Ironwood Financial llc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 168.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,837 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after buying an additional 5,813,688 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after buying an additional 3,962,762 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after buying an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. P E Global LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,498,000 after buying an additional 2,937,853 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,905 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.07. 12,781,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,711. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average is $97.37.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

