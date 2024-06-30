Ironwood Financial llc Sells 49,338 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Ironwood Financial llc lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,338 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,361,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,990,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 439,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 78,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR remained flat at $19.22 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 322,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,441. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0717 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

