Ironwood Financial llc Sells 50 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ironwood Financial llc cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after buying an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $364.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,803,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,152. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $370.46. The company has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

