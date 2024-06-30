iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Decreased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 7.4% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.49. The stock had a trading volume of 300,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,095. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.98.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

