iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Boosted by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,156,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,533,346 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.16. The company has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.