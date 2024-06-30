iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Decreased by Waterway Wealth Management LLC

Waterway Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.8% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $547.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,968,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,192. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.05. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $553.25. The firm has a market cap of $472.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

