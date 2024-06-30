iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,202,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,364. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

