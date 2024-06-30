iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.2% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 393.7% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 50,078 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 408.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 275,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after buying an additional 221,483 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 414.7% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 179,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 11,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,202,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,364. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.