iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after purchasing an additional 322,254 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 485,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,085,000 after purchasing an additional 159,475 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,555,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,665,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,299,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,756. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.57. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $120.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

