iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Optas LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 189,978 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USXF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 65,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,389. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

