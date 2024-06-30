iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $119.32. 707,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,274. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $120.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.53.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.