iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $119.32. 707,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,274. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $120.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.53.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.