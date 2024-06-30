iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Trilogy Capital Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,832 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.7% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $46,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Avalon Capital Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 93,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

QUAL stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,535 shares. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

