iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Stephens Consulting LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

MUB stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,490. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

