iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Guidance Capital Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.8% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Guidance Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 156,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,895 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,244,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,998. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4723 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

