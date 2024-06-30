iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3,481.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,456 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,642,000 after buying an additional 25,641 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after purchasing an additional 351,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,767 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.01. 426,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,868. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.31. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
