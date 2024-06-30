Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BWXT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 534.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.