Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for 0.9% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 86.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after buying an additional 2,140,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,216,000 after purchasing an additional 850,326 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,410.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 758,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 708,092 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,039,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,450,000 after purchasing an additional 648,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $20,184,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,939,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

