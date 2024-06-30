Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.4% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.17. 10,211,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,853. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $93.40 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.