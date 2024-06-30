JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.93.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24. JFrog has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.89 and a beta of 0.93.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. Equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $79,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,744,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,959,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $79,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,744,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,959,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 522,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,252,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,115. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in JFrog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 101,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $4,979,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $3,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in JFrog by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in JFrog by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

