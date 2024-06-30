Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (BBIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3102 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BBIB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.46. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 817. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $93.52 and a 52-week high of $99.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.82.
About Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF
